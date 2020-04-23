US helping fund Guyana's fight against COVID-19

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC)— The United States has committed US$475,000 towards the fight against COVID-19 in Guyana.

The US Embassy on Thursday informed, via its website, that the funds would be released through the Regional Caribbean Office of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to help address Guyana's priority areas of laboratory diagnostics and systems strengthening, and supplies, surveillance, infection prevention and control, and emergency operation centres.

“Through the generosity of the American people and the leadership of the US government, the United States continues to lead the public health and humanitarian assistance to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the release stated.

The money, it said, is part of that country's ongoing commitment to Guyana through the US Caribbean Resiliency Partnership.

It is also part of a regional funding package of US$3 million provided to support the current COVID-19 Response.

The embassy said the CDC will coordinate with the Ministry of Public Health here and its regional partners to disburse the funds “rapidly and implement the activities”.

Chair of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo said last week that Guyana had made several requests to international agencies to aid the country's fight against the pandemic.

He said Finance Minister Winston Jordan had approached a number of institutions, some of which were in the process of “dealing with the request for assistance”.

Prime Minister Nagamootoo also stated that Guyana was pursuing assistance from India.

An approach was also made to the People's Republic of China, and an estimated 30,000 masks and some ventilators and other essential medical equipment are on their way to Guyana.