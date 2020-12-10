US injects $43m into Jamaica's COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — United States Embassy Chargé d’Affaires John McIntyre today officially handed over medical equipment and supplies valued at $43 million to help with Jamaica’s COVID-19 response.

According to the embassy, donated items include hospital supplies, examination tables, x-ray screens, cots, generators, and beds. The handover ceremony was held at the Glen Vincent Health Centre in Kingston.

State Minister in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Juliet Cuthbert Flynn, was on hand to receive the items on behalf of the Government.

The embassy said today’s donation forms part of the US Southern Command’s mobile field hospital assistance presented on September 24. It said it also reinforces the US Government’s ongoing support to nations responding to the global pandemic in the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

Speaking at the event, Chargé d’Affaires McIntyre asserted that, “This is another example of the enduring friendship between the US and Jamaica. We will continue to stand with our partners during the COVID-19 pandemic as together we harness our resources to end this scourge.”

State Minister Cuthbert Flynn said, “We are grateful for the continued support and partnership of the government and people of the USA. Partnerships are key to public health and COVID-19 has made this even more apparent as all countries around the world work together to combat this pandemic. The donation today will further strengthen our COVID-19 response in the country and we continue to implore our citizens to support the efforts of the government and our international partners, by practicing the frequent washing of hands, keeping a physical distance of at least 6ft and always wearing a mask.”