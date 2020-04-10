US marks record 2,108 COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, over 500,000 cases

WASHINGTON, DC, United States - The United States on Friday (April 10) became the first country to record more than 2,000 coronavirus deaths in one day, with 2,108 fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The US has now recorded 18,586 deaths and is closing in on the toll of 18,849 dead in Italy, which has seen the most fatalities so far in the global pandemic.

And, the number of coronavirus cases recorded in the United States surged past 500,000 late Friday, according to the latest tally by the university. y.

The US has led the world in the number of infections since the end of March. With more than a third of all officially declared cases globally, it threatens to overtake Europe, which has recorded more than 850,000 cases.