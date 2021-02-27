US needs migrant labour, Mexican president to tell Biden
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP)— Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that in a virtual meeting Monday with President Joe Biden he will emphasize how important migrant labour is to the US economy.
Speaking at a public event in the northern state of Zacatecas, Lopez Obrador said migration would be a central topic of the leaders' conversation.
The United States "is going to need Mexican and Central American workers in order to grow, to produce," he said he would tell Biden.
The Mexican president estimated that the US economy would need 600,000 to 800,000 migrant workers a year, underscoring the importance of "reaching a good agreement" on migration.
He noted that during World War II, the US and Mexico reached their so-called Bracero agreement, under which Mexican farm workers travelled legally to the US to fill jobs left vacant by Americans sent abroad to fight.
The situation is similar today, Lopez Obrador added, saying, "Without Mexican labour, how can the United States be sure of increased production?"
Migration, always a thorny issue between the neighbouring countries, rose to the forefront during the administration of Donald Trump, a fierce critic of illegal -- and often of legal -- migration.
Faced with Trump's threats of tariffs, Lopez Obrador had agreed to keep migrants in Mexico while their US asylum requests are processed.
US civil society groups estimate that some 70,000 undocumented migrants were deported to Mexico between January 2019 and December 2020. Roughly 6,000 remain in the country, according to the Mexican government.
With Biden's arrival in the White House, the US cancelled that controversial program and, since February 19, has allowed small groups into the country to pursue their asylum requests.
Biden and Lopez Obrador last spoke by phone on January 23, primarily about migration and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy