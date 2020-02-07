US offers $100m to China, others to fight coronavirus
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States on Friday offered up to $100 million to China and other impacted countries to combat the fast-spreading coronavirus.
"This commitment — along with the hundreds of millions generously donated by the American private sector — demonstrates strong US leadership in response to the outbreak," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
"We encourage the rest of the world to match our commitment. Working together, we can have a profound impact to contain this growing threat," he said.
Pompeo, who has frequently criticised China on issues from human rights to its overseas infrastructure spending, said the United States would provide the assistance either directly or through multilateral organisations.
He said the spending would come out of unspecified funds that have already been allocated within the US government.
The aid pledge comes after Beijing criticised the US response to the health crisis, saying that Washington has been spreading "panic" by banning the entry of foreign nationals who travelled to China.
But President Donald Trump on Friday praised China's response as "very professional" after he spoke by telephone with his counterpart Xi Jinping.
Pompeo said that the United States has donated close to 17.8 tons of medical supplies to China including masks, gowns, gauze and respirators.
At least 31,000 people in two dozen countries have been infected, with more than 630 killed, since the virus emerged late last year in the Chinese city of Wuhan, likely from a market that sold exotic animals for consumption.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy