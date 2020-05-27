US on threshold of 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP)— Unthinkable just four months ago, the United States was on the cusp Wednesday of topping the grim milestone of 100,000 coronavirus deaths, as the pandemic tightened its grip on Latin America.

With the European Union unveiling a massive recovery plan to step up its emergence from the crisis, dire US figures underlined the country's status as the worst hit by the global health disaster.

Confirmed US infections as of 8:30 GMT (3:30 pm local time) stood at 1.69 million, including 99,983 deaths.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paused during a news conference to note the staggering toll of the "villainous virus," even as states cautiously re-open their shuttered, devastated economies.

"Little did we know we would be coming here almost at the exact time when our country would be registering 100,000 people dying from the coronavirus," Pelosi said.

"100,000 people, in about 100 days."