US orders China to close consulate in Houston

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States ordered China to close its consulate in Houston, escalating tensions between the world's largest economies as President Donald Trump ramps up pressure against China ahead of the November election. Beijing denounced the order Wednesday as "outrageous" and said it would draw a firm response if not reversed.

The physical closure of the consulate, one of six in the United States along with China's mission to the United Nations, marked a dramatic step in increasingly contentious relations that have been strained not only by the conronavirus pandemic but by disputes over trade, human rights, Hong Kong, and Chinese assertiveness in the South China Sea.

It was the latest in a series of measures taken by the Trump Administration against Chinese officials, students and researchers that have included travel bans, registration requirements and other steps intended to reduce their footprint in the United States. These actions have come as Trump has sought to blame China for the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, where cases have soared, threatening Trump's prospects for reelection.

The State Department said it ordered the consulate closed within 72 hours as it alleges that Chinese agents have been seeking to steal US data from facilities in Texas, including the Texas A&M medical system statewide and The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

There were indications consulate staff were preparing to leave. There were reports of papers being burned on the consulate grounds Tuesday night — a common practice when a diplomatic post is being shuttered on short notice.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement that the closure was "to protect American intellectual property and American's private information."

"The United States will not tolerate (China's) violations of our sovereignty and intimidation of our people, just as we have not tolerated (China's) unfair trade practices, theft of American jobs, and other egregious behavior," she said. "President Trump insists on fairness and reciprocity in US-China relations."