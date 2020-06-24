US petrol consumption inches upward

(AP)— US gasoline consumption is more than halfway back to pre-COVID-19 levels, according to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS), an IHS Markit company.

Fill-ups at the pump fell 49 per cent from 2019 volumes during the second week of April. The most recent OPIS survey shows that demand was down 22 per cent in the second week of June, compared with the year-ago period.

Gasoline sales have been climbing at an average of 6.4 per cent per week since April, according to OPIS President Fred Rozell.