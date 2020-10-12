US president signs extension of Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act

WASHINGTON, United States (CMC) — A Republican Congressman from Cincinnati, Ohio said on Sunday that United States President Donald Trump has signed into law HR 991, the bipartisan extension of the Caribbean Basin Economic Recovery Act (CBERA).

Congressman Brad Wenstrup, of Ohio, and Democratic Congresswoman Terri Sewell, of Alabama, sponsored the legislation, which extends the expiring Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act (CBTPA) through 2030.

“This extension of the CBTPA is a big deal for workers and employers in southern and southwestern Ohio, as well as for America's economic and diplomatic relations with our neighbouring countries,” said Sewell in a statement.

“I'm grateful to President Trump for signing this legislation into law and to Congresswoman Sewell for her cooperation on this important bipartisan initiative,” he added.

Late last month, Sewell, who represents Alabama's 7th District, applauded the unanimous passage of the bipartisan bill in the US House of Representatives, saying that the CBTPA is “a preferential trade agreement that provides for duty and quota-free access for apparel products manufactured in designated beneficiary Caribbean Basin region countries”.

She said CBTPA also requires that Caribbean Basin countries use US-formed yarns, fabrics and thread.

“As the lead sponsor of the legislation to reauthorise the Caribbean Basin Trade Partnership Act, I am thrilled that Congress is taking action on this issue before the programme expires at the end of the month,” Sewell said.

“CBTPA is such an important economic tool for the United States and each of our partner countries, and it is critical to our continued diplomatic relationships in the Caribbean Basin.

“The bipartisan effort to reauthorise this programme will allow us to export more American-made goods and strengthen Western supply chains, while contributing to economic development and job creation in Haiti and other countries throughout the Caribbean Basin region,” she added.

Together, CBERA and CBTPA are collectively known as the Caribbean Basin Initiative (CBI).

Sewell said these two acts work together to facilitate the development of 17 independent countries of the Caribbean Basin region.

For these two preferential trade programmes to be effective, she said both CBTPA and CBERA must be authorised.

Eligible CBERA countries include Antigua and Barbuda, Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, the British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St Kitts and Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

The Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said CBI remains important element of US economic relations with “our neighbours in the Caribbean”.

It said the CBI is “intended to facilitate the development of stable Caribbean Basin economies by providing beneficiary countries with duty-free access to the US market for most goods”.

The CBI was launched in 1983 through CBERA and expanded in 2000 by CBTPA and again by the Trade Act of 2002.

CBERA was implemented on January 1, 1984 and has no set expiration date, USTR said. The CBTPA was scheduled to expire on September 30, 2020.

USTR said additional benefits have been created for Haiti by amending CBERA to include the Haitian Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement Act of 2006 (HOPE), the Haitian Hemispheric Opportunity through Partnership Encouragement Act of 2008 (HOPE II), and the Haiti Economic Lift Programme of 2010 (HELP).

“HOPE established special new rules of origin that make Haiti eligible for new trade benefits for apparel imports, and that enhance sourcing flexibility for apparel producers in Haiti,” USTR said.