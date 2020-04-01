US provides $95m to assist Jamaica's COVID-19 response

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Government has committed J$95 million (US$700,000) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.

These funds will go directly toward Jamaica's emergency response, said the US Embassy in Jamaica adding that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) intends to provide these funds to meet the COVID-19 response needs of the Government of Jamaica.

According to the US Embassy statement, the United States, via USAID, is coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.

US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia stated: “To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to #flattenthecurve here in Jamaica.”

With these emergency response resources, USAID will seek opportunities to support:

● Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others.

● Infection prevention and control in health-care facilities.

● Laboratory strengthening to prepare laboratory systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19.

● Communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus through country-specific media campaigns.

● Surveillance and rapid response to enhance with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19.

The US Embassy expressed that because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can be a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19.