US provides $95m to assist Jamaica's COVID-19 response
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States Government has committed J$95 million (US$700,000) to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak in Jamaica.
These funds will go directly toward Jamaica's emergency response, said the US Embassy in Jamaica adding that the US Agency for International Development (USAID) intends to provide these funds to meet the COVID-19 response needs of the Government of Jamaica.
According to the US Embassy statement, the United States, via USAID, is coordinating with the Government of Jamaica, international humanitarian partners, and other stakeholders to identify priority areas for investment.
US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia stated: “To date, the Government of Jamaica has done a commendable job at addressing the spread of COVID-19 in country. These funds will directly support emergency response activities that are vital for helping to #flattenthecurve here in Jamaica.”
With these emergency response resources, USAID will seek opportunities to support:
● Case management to strengthen clinical care while minimising the risk of onwards transmission to others.
● Infection prevention and control in health-care facilities.
● Laboratory strengthening to prepare laboratory systems for large-scale testing of COVID-19.
● Communications to help educate people on steps they can take to prevent and respond to the spread of the virus through country-specific media campaigns.
● Surveillance and rapid response to enhance with case-finding and event-based surveillance for COVID-19.
The US Embassy expressed that because an infectious-disease threat anywhere can be a threat everywhere, the United States calls on other donors to contribute to the global effort to combat COVID-19.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy