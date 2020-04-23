US provides over J$140M to support Jamaica's COVID-19 response
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The United States (US) Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), through its Caribbean Regional Office in Jamaica is providing over J$140 million (US$1 million) to strengthen the Caribbean's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the US Embassy, the funding will support priority areas such as laboratory diagnostics, particularly testing, surveillance, infection prevention and control and patient management.
The Embassy said the support is part of a larger regional effort by the US totalling US$3 million. Other benefiting nations include, Trinidad and Tobago, Guyana and Barbados. Funding support will also be provided to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), the Embassy said.
“These efforts strengthen our regional disaster response capabilities and promote resilience under the US-Caribbean Resilience Partnership. This assistance also underscores the United States commitment to advancing Jamaica's public health capacity for the benefit of the Jamaican people under our US-Caribbean 2020 engagement strategy,” US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia said.
The Embassy said the CDC will work with the ministries of health and their regional partners, such as CARPHA and Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) to ensure timely disbursement of these funds and execution of the projects and activities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy