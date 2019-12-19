US raises tobacco and e-cigarette purchase age from 18 to 21

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The US Congress voted Thursday to raise the minimum age of tobacco and e-cigarettes from 18 to 21 across the country, amid a surge in youth vaping.

The move will take effect next year and was passed by the Senate as part of a wider budgetary bill. It will mean that tobacco and e-cigarettes will join alcohol as substances that are prohibited to purchase for those under the age of 21.

Nineteen of the country's 50 states had already set 21 as the minimum age.