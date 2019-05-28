US resident destined for Mandeville reported missing
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Mandeville police are seeking the public's assistance in locating 23-year-old Alecia Ricketts, otherwise called 'Lisa', a store clerk of a Queens, New York address in the United States.
Ricketts is said to be of dark complexion, stout build, is about 168 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall and was last seen wearing tall, straight extensions in her hair.
Reports from the Mandeville police are that she entered the country on a flight from New York to Kingston on May 2 and has not been heard from since. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. Efforts to contact her have been futile.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alecia Ricketts is being asked to contact the Mandeville police at 876-961-5538, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
