US sailor tests positive at Guantanamo Bay

GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba (AP) — A US Navy sailor has become the first person to test positive for the coronavirus at the US base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The base says in a statement Tuesday the unidentified sailor is isolated at home at the naval station along the southeastern coast of Cuba. The base says health authorities are attempting to track anyone who had contact with the sailor.

Medical personnel have been screening anyone who arrives at the base and the Navy has imposed social-distancing rules.

The naval station has a population of about 6,000 people. That includes about 2,000 foreign laborers from Jamacia and the Philippines.

There are still 40 prisoners held at the Guantanamo detention centre. Most base personnel have no contact with the men held there.