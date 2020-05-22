US sees 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States recorded a further 1,260 deaths from COVID-19 on Friday, bringing its total to 95,921 since the global pandemic began, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The country has also officially logged more than 1.6 million cases of the virus, far more than any other nation, the tracker kept by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30 pm (0030 GMT Saturday).