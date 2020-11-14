US sees new daily high for positive virus tests

BALTIMORE, United States (AP) — The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus has soared to a new daily high in the United States.

Data from Johns Hopkins University indicates the number of confirmed cases reached 184,514 on Friday, as the number of people infected continues to surge.

The Johns Hopkins data shows the seven-day rolling average for virus-related deaths reported daily in the US rose over the past two weeks from about 828 on October 30 to 1,047 on Friday, an increase of about 26 per cent.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate also rose over the past two weeks from 6.4 to 9.6, an increase of about 50 per cent, even as the number of tests performed has grown.