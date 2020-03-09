US stocks trade halted for 15 minutes after bruising open

NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— Trading on Wall Street was temporarily halted early Monday as US stocks joined a global rout on crashing oil prices and mounting worries over the coronavirus.

The suspension was triggered after the S&P 500's losses hit seven percent. Near 1340 GMT, the broad-based index was down more than 200 points at 2,764.21.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 7.3 percent to 23,979.90, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index fell 6.9 percent to 7,987.44.