US surpasses 10 million coronavirus cases — Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States recorded its 10 millionth case of the coronavirus Monday, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University, the same day that Pfizer and BioNTech announced their vaccine showed 90 percent effectiveness.

Shortly before 1400 GMT Monday the tracker by the Baltimore-based university showed 10,018,278 cases recorded in the US since the pandemic began, and 237,742 deaths.

Both are the highest tolls in absolute terms in the world.