US suspends private charter flights to Cuba
WASHINGTON, United States (AFP) — The United States is suspending private charter flights to Cuba as another way to starve the government in Havana of revenue, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday.
Pompeo slammed the communist regime in Cuba for continuing to jail reporters and pro-democracy activists, suppress dissent, oversee "horrific" physical abuse and prop up President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, among other offenses.
"The suspension of private charter flights will deny economic resources to the Castro regime and inhibit its capacity to carry out abuses," Pompeo said in a statement.
"This administration will continue to target and cut the revenue the Cuban government earns from landing fees, stays in regime-owned hotels, and other travel-related income," Pompeo added.
