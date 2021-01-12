US to require COVID tests for all international visitors — report

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Reports out of the United States (US) are that the government is expected to require all international airline passengers to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before boarding flights to that country.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported today that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is planning to issue its order, following weeks of discussions among federal agencies and the White House coronavirus task force.

“The order is expected to go into effect January 26, according to a person familiar with the matter,” WSJ reported.

It said the CDC order for universal testing of passengers, including for US citizens returning from abroad, comes weeks after the Trump administration imposed a testing requirement for travellers from the United Kingdom over concerns about a more infectious strain of the virus that was detected there.

“The US requirement comes during a difficult time for the aviation industry and international travellers who face a thicket of varied testing protocols and quarantine requirements around the world, including public health advisories urging people to stay home,” the WSJ reported.

It said US airlines have voiced support for the new requirement, but argued that ramped-up testing protocols should take the place of travel restrictions and quarantines to reduce the spread of COVID-19.