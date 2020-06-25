US virus cases near an all-time high as governors backtrack

NEW YORK, United States (AP) — The coronavirus crisis deepened in Arizona today and the governor of Texas began to backtrack after making one of the most aggressive pushes in the nation to reopen, as the daily number of confirmed cases across the US closed in on the peak reached during the dark days of late April.

While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback. Daily deaths, hospitalizations and the percentage of tests that are coming back positive have also have been rising over the past few weeks in parts of the country, mostly in the South and West.

In Arizona, 23 per cent of coronavirus tests conducted over the past seven days have been positive, nearly triple the national average, and a record 415 patients were on ventilators. Mississippi saw its daily count of new cases reach new highs twice this week.

“It's not a joke. Really bad things are going to happen,” Mississippi state Health Officer Dr Thomas Dobbs said.

Republican Gov Greg Abbott of Texas, whose state was among the first to reopen, paused any further steps and reimposed a ban on elective surgeries in some places to preserve hospital space after the number of patients statewide more than doubled in two weeks. Nevada's governor ordered the wearing of face masks in public, Las Vegas casinos included.

“The last thing we want to do as a state is go backwards and close down businesses,” Abbott said.

The US recorded 34,500 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, slightly fewer than the day before but still near the high of 36,400 reached on April 24, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University. The daily average has climbed by more than 50 per cent over the past two weeks, an Associated Press analysis found.

Whether the rise in cases translates into an equally dire surge in deaths across the US overall will depend on a number of factors, experts said, most crucially whether government officials make the right decisions. Deaths per day in the US number around 600 after peaking at about 2,200 in mid-April.

“It is possible, if we play our cards badly and make a lot of mistakes, to get back to that level. But if we are smart, there's no reason to get to 2,200 deaths a day,” said Dr Ashish Jha, director of Harvard's Global Health Institute.

The nation's daily death toll has actually dropped markedly over the past few weeks even as cases climbed, a phenomenon that experts said may reflect the advent of treatments, better efforts to prevent infections at nursing homes, and a rising proportion of cases among younger people, who are more likely than their elders to survive a bout with COVID-19.

“This is still serious,” said Dr Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “But I'm asking people to recognize that we're in a different situation today than we were in March or April.”

Several states set single-day case records this week, including Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas and Oklahoma.