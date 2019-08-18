US visitor nabbed with cocaine at Sangster Airport

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The Narcotics Police yesterday, Saturday, August 17, arrested an American visitor at the Sangster International Airport in St James after finding cocaine in his luggage.

Arrested is 39-year-old Marcesa Lewis of Texas, United States of America.

Reports are that Lewis checked in to board a flight to Houston, Texas, when, during screening, white substance resembling cocaine was found concealed in a wooden carving inside his luggage. The drug, with an estimated street value of J$750,000 weighed approximately one pound

Lewis was subsequently charged for possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, and attempting to export cocaine.

He is scheduled to appear in the St James Parish Court on Friday, August 23.