US will not provide names of Guyanese officials slapped with visa restrictions – Ambassador
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — United States Ambassador to Guyana Sarah-Ann Lynch says that in the wake of the current political situation in the country, she will not be providing the names of the people who will have their visas revoked by the US government.
Speaking during a virtual press briefing today, the ambassador said records are confidential under US law, “so we are not able to identify the individuals or provide details on any individual visa case”.
She also refused to provide the total number of those who are facing the visa restrictions but reiterated that their family members may also face similar visa restrictions.
“The events following the March 2 elections, some of which I witnessed, indicate that there are forces that have repeatedly refused to accept the will of the people at the ballot box.”
The announcement of the visa restrictions was made on Wednesday by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who said the restrictions were targeting people the US believes are undermining democracy in Guyana, as the country still waits for a final declaration of the results from the elections.
Lynch said the actions by the US Secretary of State sends a clear message about the consequences attached to “subverting democracy and the rule of law which pose a danger to us and our hemispheric partners”.
Questioned about whether the US intends to take any further actions against Guyanese officials, the US Ambassador said she would not be able to comment on that. Lynch admitted that the government of Guyana was not formally informed of the visa restrictions, indicating that a public statement was made by the US Secretary of State and that statement was widely reported.
Lynch said it is the Secretary of State who has the power to lift the visa restrictions at any time.
She added that the United States has been expressing its concerns over the situation in Guyana for several weeks and remains a friend of Guyana even as it continues to call for a final declaration based on the vote recount.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy