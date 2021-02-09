US woman who glued hair receives internet's help

NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— An American woman who used extra strong glue to style her hair, leaving it stuck in the same position for a month, has raised more than US$15,000 for possible surgery.

Louisiana resident Tessica Brown posted a video on TikTok last week explaining that she used "Gorilla Glue" industrial-strength spray adhesive after her regular product ran out.

"Bad bad bad idea," said Brown, on the verge of tears.

"My hair has been like this for about a month now. It's not my choice," she added.

Brown said she had tried various lotions and products, including shampoo and coconut oil, to break the glue but without success.

Her story has gone viral, with internet users offering numerous solutions for her sticky situation.

Even Beyonce's hair stylist Neal Farinah weighed in with advice.

The chemical glue, which contains acetone and propane and is 100 per cent waterproof, is good for mounting wood and laminates, according to Gorilla Glue's website.

It can cause severe irritation if it comes into contact with skin.

On Saturday, Brown posted photos of herself at a hospital in Louisiana where she hoped to get help.

The visit failed to solve the problem.

"This is really about to be a long process," she wrote on Instagram.

Gorilla Glue said in a statement posted on Twitter that it was "very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident."

"This is a unique situation because this product is not indicated for use in or on hair as it is considered permanent," the statement added.

Brown started a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to cover the medical costs of her treatment and had already raised more than US$15,000 by Tuesday.

Chance the Rapper is among celebrities to have offered their support online.

TMZ reported Tuesday that Brown was finally able to cut off her ponytail but the hair on her scalp is still hardened.

The website also said that Los Angeles plastic surgeon Michael Obeng had offered to help Brown