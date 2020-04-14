UTech, Jamaica extends teaching period via online modalities

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology (UTech), Jamaica says it is extending the teaching period for semester 2 by four weeks until May 6 via online modalities.

The university said all classes will be completed online for the remainder of the semester using Blackboard Collaborate and/or other digital platforms.

It added that ongoing assessment inclusive of grading will take place throughout the teaching period and will extend until May 22. The date for module withdrawal has also been extended to April 27, the university said.

The school said students with insurmountable challenges in accessing online engagements should discuss this with their lectures and/or academic advisors immediately.

In addition, UTech said its summer session will be conducted June 1 to August 10. All classes will be online and so students registering for the summer session should ensure their access to online engagement, the university said.

The university noted further that applications for the 2020-2021 academic year are still being accepted. Interested applicants should apply online via the school's website at www.utechjamaica.edu.jm.