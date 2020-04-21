UTech, Jamaica implements discretionary fee payments
KINGSTON, Jamaica – The University of Technology, Jamaica announced yesterday that it has implemented several fee payment measures to ease the burden on students during the COVID-19 crisis.
The following discretionary measures have been put in place for semester 2, of the 2019/2020 academic year:
1. The facility fee of $8,000 which was charged for semester 2 on accounts with outstanding balances has been removed/waived;
2. Students who have enrolled on modules but have failed to complete the registration process, will not be charged the incomplete registration fee on their accounts;
3. Enrolled students who have not yet completed their registration for semester 2 can still do so by requesting a special payment plan from the Student Financial Services Unit;
4. No student account will be blocked at the end of semester 2, 2019/20. Students will also be given an additional three months until the end of July, 2020 to settle outstanding fees (conditions apply); and
5. Students on an approved payment plan which they are actively servicing, may be offered further payment arrangement discretion, to allow them to register in the summer session, provided they meet certain pre-determined criteria; and
The rebate due on accounts where students had paid in full (100%) by the census date in semester 2, will still be applied to accounts that meet the criteria.
The University said in its release that it will continue to offer internal financial support programmes while working with our external partners (the Ministry of Education and Youth, the Students' Loan Bureau (SLB), Sponsors and Donors) in guiding students to other areas where funding is available to support their academic endeavor.
“We ask that our students follow Government guidelines on mitigating the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and take every precaution to keep themselves and their families safe,” UTECH Jamaica said.
