UTech, Metalworks Institute of Sound and Music Production sign MoU

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica and Metalworks Institute of Sound and Music Production have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate on educating the next generation of music industry professionals.

According to the university, the five-year agreement signed in August 2020 presents a world of opportunities, encompassing collaboration in academic development, marketing efforts, enriching the student experience, and developing a technical context for the rise of more artistic talents.

The aim, the institutions said, is to ensure there is a robust pipeline of new graduates trained to meet the increasingly complex and technical needs of the entertainment industry in Jamaica, Canada and globally.

Welcoming the collaboration, acting president of UTech, Professor Colin Gyles, noted that “This strategic alliance with Metalworks Institute of Sound and Music Production, Canada allows both of our organisations to explore viable options to jointly provide education and training of technical and business professionals for the entertainment and music industry. It is fitting that Jamaica as the home of reggae music, and other music cultural art forms, and as a UNESCO declared intangible cultural heritage of humanity, leads in this pivotal development and catalyst for the music industry in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and wider world.”

The university's dean, Professor Shermaine Barrett, said the Faculty of Education and Liberal Studies, which offers a curriculum that serves the creative industries, will be working closely with professionals and the faculty at Metalworks to provide academic, technical, and vocational education and training for several career streams in the music and entertainment industry, and entrepreneurship.

Endorsing the collaboration, Gil Moore, founder and president of Metalworks Institute of Sound and Music Production explained that, “Creativity and innovation, along with deep technical knowledge, have never been more important as all facets of the entertainment industry cope with the realities of COVID-19 and implement strategies to emerge stronger than ever at the other end.”

“Well-rounded graduates, like those from UTech, Jamaica and Metalworks Institute will be able to apply their academic knowledge, critical thinking, and experiential learning, to make an indelibly positive impact on the culturally and economically important entertainment sector,” she added.