UTech campus closing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology (UTech) says effective tomorrow, March 13, its campuses will be closed for a period of 14 days in light of two confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the island.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness made an announcement earlier today that all public schools would be closed as of tomorrow for 14 days, and UTech says it will be undertaking steps to ensure students will have access to classes via online means.

UTech also announced that students from its College of Health Sciences who are currently on clinical rotations will be withdrawn in light of COVID-19.