UTech holds striping ceremony for nurses on Friday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology (UTech) through its Caribbean School of Nursing and College of Health Sciences is scheduled to host the 10th annual Striping Ceremony on Friday for students enrolled in years one to four of the BSc in Nursing and the BSc in Midwifery courses of study via Zoom.
The ceremony is being held under the theme “Nursing and Midwifery Students Pursuing Excellence Amidst Unprecedented Times.” Juliet Holness, Member of Parliament for East Rural St Andrew, will deliver the keynote address, a UTech advisory said.
The symbolic stripe will be presented to students who have met the academic and professional requirements of their respective levels of study, the advisory added.
Other scheduled speakers on the programme include:
• Professor Colin Gyles, Acting President, University of Technology, Jamaica
• Dr Janet Campbell-Shelly, Dean, College of Health Sciences
• Dr Adella Campbell, Head, Caribbean School of Nursing
• Patricia Ingram-Martin, Chief Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness
• Patsy Edwards-Henry, President, Nurses Association of Jamaica
• Aseta Hamilton, President, Midwives Association of Jamaica
