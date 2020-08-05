UTech issues guidelines for new academic year
KINGSTON, Jamaica - Acting President of the University of Technology (UTech) Jamaica, Professor Colin Gyles, has issued guidelines for the upcoming start of the academic year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Professor Gyles said that classes will commence on August 24, and special provisions will be made during the first week to enable full integration of students in the use of the online teaching and learning platforms.
Semester 1 will run from August 24 to December 11, and all assessments are expected to be completed by December 11, he said in a statement.
“Guidelines and protocols to follow, in keeping with the current and emerging health and safety guidelines outlined by the Government of Jamaica, are available for lecturers and students as the university seeks to maintain measures to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the statement read.
The university will be restricting dormitory accommodations to one person per room. Physical distancing will be observed in keeping with protocols set by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
Accommodations for international students, students from rural Jamaica and students with peculiar difficulties in accessing the Internet will be prioritised, the statement read.
Cost of accommodations will remain as was previously communicated for 2020/2021, it added.
Meanwhile, students whose courses of study require face-to-face and the use of laboratories and clinical activities will be allowed short-term accommodations on designated halls of residence.
New and returning international students will be required to observe the requirement to be quarantined for a period of 14 days in keeping with Government of Jamaica COVID-19 protocols.
Professor Gyles said no more than 20 people will be allowed to meet at any one place on campus, and mask wearing is mandatory prior to entry and for the duration of time on campus.
Temperature checks will also be conducted on each person at the gate before entry to the campus.
