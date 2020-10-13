UTech opens online registration for virtual graduation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of Technology, Jamaica has opened online registration for its virtual graduation ceremony scheduled for Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The move from a physical to a virtual ceremony comes as the country continues efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19, the university said.

Online registration commenced on Friday, October 9 and will close on Friday, October 23, 2020.

Members of the graduating class of 2020 are invited to register via the university’s website at http://www.utech.edu.jm/academics/graduation.