UTech partners with MNS for summer school programme

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University of Technology (UTech) says it has partnered with the Ministry of National Security to design and deliver the technology component of the Ministry's Summer school programme across the St Andrew South Police Division.

The summer programme is aimed at helping over 350 Grade 6 students from six primary schools in the division transition into secondary school.

According to a statement from the university, the programme “is part of a wider initiative aimed at utilising music, sports and technology to shape social exchanges and perspectives of young persons, reduce juvenile delinquency as well as promote contact with positive role models.”

UTech said that in delivering the technology component of the programme, it will be making available its computer lab facilities and expertise in areas such as introduction to animation and students' sensitisation on utilising online platforms for learning, such as Zoom and Google Classroom.

The programme, which is being run from July 15-31, 2020 at the University's Papine Campus, is led by its Department of Community Service and Development in collaboration with the School of Computing and Information Technology (SCIT) and the Office of Distance Learning.

Director of Community Service and Development, Paulton Gordon, said that in keeping with current protocols for physical distancing, 30 students are being accommodated on the campus each day from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm for classes.

“This partnership with MNS is hopefully the start of a deeper and broader relationship as we attempt to modify the behaviour of some of our underserved youth,” he said.

Acting President, Professor Colin Gyles said that “UTech, Jamaica is pleased to be engaged in this very worthy collaboration that allows us to support education and youth development.”

“It is our hope that through this summer programme the lives of young persons will be meaningfully impacted to change their future for the better,” he added.