UTech student one of two killed in Manchester crash

MANCHESTER, Jamaica —The Alligator Pond police are investigating the circumstances which led to the death of two people in a motor vehicle crash on the Prospect main road in Manchester last night.

One of the deceased has been identified as Akeem Powell, a student of the University of Technology, Jamaica (UTech) and a resident of Prospect.

The other deceased, a woman, has only been identified as Annakay so far. She is from Potsdam, the village where Munro College is located, in St Elizabeth.

Police reports are that sometime before 10:00 pm, a minibus and a sedan collided in the vicinity of Buttup square.

The injured persons were taken to hospital, where Powell and the woman were pronounced dead.

Kasey Williams