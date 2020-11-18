UTech to confer honorary degrees on Prof Mervyn Morris and Dr Wayne Reid at 2020 graduation
KINGSTON, Jamaica - In recognition of their myriad national and international contributions, University of Technology, Jamaica will confer honorary degrees on Professor the Honourable Mervyn Morris, OM, esteemed poet and academic; and Dr Wayne Reid, CD renowned civil and structural engineer. Their stellar contribution to nation-building through literature, education and engineering will be honoured at the university's virtual graduation ceremony to be held November 22.
Morris has had an extensive impact on the Jamaican literary landscape, spanning over 50 years. A distinguished poet, editor and academic, Professor Morris has contributed to literary critique and scholarly discourse in the pursuit of excellence in the development and study of poetry, and Jamaican literary tradition and culture.
Dr Wayne Reid has contributed valuable expertise to several projects in the tourism, management, housing and energy sectors. His numerous achievements, dedicated service and invaluable contribution to his chosen profession has resulted in several awards and accolades.
He has over 45 years of experience in consulting, with specialisation in structural and civil engineering and has worked extensively in project management, construction arbitration and adjudication.
