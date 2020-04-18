UHWI's head of surgery quarantined

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Head of Surgery at the University Hospital of the West Indies in St Andrew, Professor Joseph Plummer has been placed under quarantine after reportedly coming in contact with a patient who tested positive for COVID-19.

Highly placed sources at the type A hospital confirmed the information to OBSERVER ONLINE this morning, stating that doctors were initially told that the patient, who was flown into the island from the Turks and Caicos Islands this week for major surgery, had tested negative for the infectious disease.

“Yes, the information is true,” one of the sources, who asked not to be identified, said.

Patients scheduled to undergo major surgery in Turks and Caicos are usually flown to Jamaica, The Bahamas or the United States.

It is not clear if other staff members at the hospital have been placed under quarantine.

When contacted, health and wellness minister Dr Christopher said though unfortunate, these things can happen.

He said while preventative measures to limit frontline workers' exposure to the virus are in place, if exposed, the protocol is to first self-quarantine.

Last month, Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced the closure of the country's borders to incoming passengers. On April 4, Holness announced an extension of the travel restrictions by a further 14 days to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 in the country.

At that time, he indicated that exemption could be made.

The travel restrictions first took effect on March 24.



KIMONE FRANCIS