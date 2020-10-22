UWI, UTech donation sign of JLP commitment to education, says Holness

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the combined donation of $5 million to the University of the West Indies and the University of Technology, Jamaica symbolises the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) commitment to tangibly contributing to the education of the nation's youth.

The donation, $2.5 million each, was made through Holness' Positive Jamaica Foundation and the Jamaica Labour Party Education Fund.

Holness is president of the JLP.

The funds, he explained, are to assist students who are most vulnerable and are at risk of dropping out of school. He said the universities will discharge the funds since they are in a better position to identify struggling students.

The prime minister explained that the difficulties experienced by students are made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic with many being unable to afford their tuition due to a change in their economic circumstances, and others unable to access devices or connectivity to facilitate online learning.

This marks the second year the prime minister is making this donation to the universities, having made one in a similar amount last year.

Holness also noted that the party provided direct scholarships both this year and last year to nine students for three year courses, along with several bursaries, not including constituency bursaries.