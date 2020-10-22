UWI, UTech donation sign of JLP commitment to education, says Holness
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the combined donation of $5 million to the University of the West Indies and the University of Technology, Jamaica symbolises the Jamaica Labour Party's (JLP's) commitment to tangibly contributing to the education of the nation's youth.
The donation, $2.5 million each, was made through Holness' Positive Jamaica Foundation and the Jamaica Labour Party Education Fund.
Holness is president of the JLP.
The funds, he explained, are to assist students who are most vulnerable and are at risk of dropping out of school. He said the universities will discharge the funds since they are in a better position to identify struggling students.
The prime minister explained that the difficulties experienced by students are made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic with many being unable to afford their tuition due to a change in their economic circumstances, and others unable to access devices or connectivity to facilitate online learning.
This marks the second year the prime minister is making this donation to the universities, having made one in a similar amount last year.
Holness also noted that the party provided direct scholarships both this year and last year to nine students for three year courses, along with several bursaries, not including constituency bursaries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy