UWI Carnival postponed

KINGSTON, Jamaica - UWI Carnival 2020 events, which were slated for March 12-15, have been postponed.

The Guild of Students and The UWI said in a joint statement this evening that the decision was taken in light of COVID-19 hitting Jamaican shores.

“The UWI community deems this as a necessity as we put the interests of our stakeholders - patrons, sponsors, service providers and the general public at the fore,” the statement said.