UWI Labour Studies Institute to discuss role of IDT on Wednesday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A public debate on the role of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) is scheduled for the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, UWI Open Campus tomorrow, as part of this week's Workers' Week celebrations.
The forum will examine whether the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA), and the Labour Relations Code, in their present forms, are overly protective of Jamaican workers, or were simply designed to punish employers, and will also examine questions relating to the tribunal's rulings.
Speakers at the forum will include, attorney-at-law Emile Leiba; President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, Helen Davis-Whyte; Senior Lecturer and Head of Behavioural Sciences and General Management at the Mona School of Business and Management, Dr Noel Cowell; and President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), O'Neil Grant.
Head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, Danny Roberts, says the significance of this forum, is to remove the controversy surrounding the IDT and its role and function to a higher level of consensus building, through dialogue and consultation involving the various social partners and other interested stakeholders.
The forum will be held in the Institute's lecture room at the Mona Campus and is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.
Balford Henry
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy