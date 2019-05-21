UWI Labour Studies Institute to discuss role of IDT on Wednesday

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A public debate on the role of the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) is scheduled for the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, UWI Open Campus tomorrow, as part of this week's Workers' Week celebrations.

The forum will examine whether the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act (LRIDA), and the Labour Relations Code, in their present forms, are overly protective of Jamaican workers, or were simply designed to punish employers, and will also examine questions relating to the tribunal's rulings.

Speakers at the forum will include, attorney-at-law Emile Leiba; President of the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions, Helen Davis-Whyte; Senior Lecturer and Head of Behavioural Sciences and General Management at the Mona School of Business and Management, Dr Noel Cowell; and President of the Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA), O'Neil Grant.

Head of the Hugh Shearer Labour Studies Institute, Danny Roberts, says the significance of this forum, is to remove the controversy surrounding the IDT and its role and function to a higher level of consensus building, through dialogue and consultation involving the various social partners and other interested stakeholders.

The forum will be held in the Institute's lecture room at the Mona Campus and is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm.

Balford Henry