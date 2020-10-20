UWI Mona Guild thanks PM for $2.5 million donation
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The UWI Mona Guild Council has issued a statement heaping praises on Prime Minister Andrew Holness for contributing to student welfare at the University of the West Indies Mona Campus.
Holness, through the Jamaica Labour Party's Education Fund and the Positive Jamaica Foundation, donated $2.5 million towards students facing financial challenges.
According to Guild President Sujae Boswell, the donation comes at a critical juncture for students pursuing tertiary studies.
“In this unprecedented time, students and their guardians are facing extreme circumstances and so we are appreciative of every effort to cushion the impacts that come with the pandemic. This is a critical investment in higher education at a time when our nation has entered a new phase of teaching and learning in the COVID-19 era,” Boswell said.
“The UWI Mona Guild Council has launched an enrollment and registration taskforce to identify funding opportunities to assist students who have been significantly disadvantaged by the pandemic. As a council, we fully acknowledge that the traditional issues to funding tertiary education has been compounded with the challenges of COVID-19. This requires a strategic response to ensure that the fallout is minimal,” he added.
Boswell said further that anyone interested in contributing to UWI students may contact the Guild by email at uwistudentsunion@gmail.com or via phone at (876) 702-2463 / (876) 935-8168.
Holness made a similar donation to the University of Technology, Jamaica.
