UWI Mona delays May salary payments due to COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies Mona campus will be delaying salary payments to staff this month.

The university said the late payment of salaries is as a result of its deteriorating financial position compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a notice from the campus registrar to all members of staff, the university said: “The Mona campus is experiencing some challenges and is therefore not in a position to pay monthly salaries on Friday, May 22.”

The administration said it is working to have salaries paid by Wednesday, May 27.