UWI Vice-Chancellor hails Seaga

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice-Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Sir Hilary Beckles today hailed Edward Seaga, the country's fifth prime minister, as one of the principal architects of the nation.

Seaga passed away today, his 89th birthday, after falling ill earlier this month.

“It is a sad moment in the movement that is the heroic rise of Jamaica as one of the most confident, courageous, and creative nation states on planet earth. As one of the principal architects of the dignified nation and wider region, Mr Seaga's passing is already profoundly felt in many ways,” said Beckles.

Beckles noted that Seaga in his later years constituted a bridge between community and campus in his role as distinguished fellow of the university.

“We shall surely miss his presence and fellowship. On behalf of The UWI family, I extend condolences to Mr Seaga's family, his valued friends and associates.

“To Prime Minister Holness, who carries our collective sorrow on behalf of the nation, I send blessings and empowerment at this time of personal loss. May his soul rest in peace,” Beckles said.