UWI and University of Glasgow to sign MoU on slavery research
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI) has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of Glasgow on Wednesday, July 31 to study the effects of slavery and possible reparations.
According to UWI, the MoU is part of a programme of reparative justice that will see the establishment of a joint Glasgow-Caribbean Centre for Development Research.
The signing is to be held at the Regional Headquarters Building, Hermitage Road in Kingston at 10:00 am.
“This will be immediately followed by a press conference, which will discuss some of the major announcements under the MoU's terms of reference, and the broader significance in the Caribbean and global reparations discourse,” the UWI said.
Speakers for the event include UWI Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and University of Glasgow, Chief Operating Officer, Dr David Duncan.
The MoU signing will be streamed live online at www.uwitv.org or Security Check Required , the UWI said.
