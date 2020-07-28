UWI celebrates the life of former Barbados prime minister

KINGSTON, Jamaica (CMC) — The University of the West Indies (UWI) says the late Barbados Prime Minister, Owen Arthur, is “without a doubt, is one of the greatest statesmen of the 20th century Caribbean”.

“Emerging from the second generation of nation builders, he was a successful champion of the most important discourses of his time. We knew him as a quintessential regionalist and a leader in development economics. He was also a humanist with deep commitment to social justice,” said UWI Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles.

Arthur, 70, died Monday. He had been hospitalised earlier this month at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after suffering heart related complications.

Arthur served as prime minister on three occasions between September 1994 to January 2008. He was Leader of the Opposition in Barbados from August 1, 1993 to September 6, 1994; and from October 23, 2010 to February 21, 2013.

He led the Barbados Labour Party (BLP) to victory in the 1994 general election and won general elections again in 1999 and 2003. Arthur is survived by his wife, Julie and two children.

The UWI said that the university community, of which Arthur was a vibrant part is saddened by his death.

In 2018, Arthur was appointed Professor of Practice: Economics of Development at The UWI Cave Hill Campus and served in the role until the time of his passing.

The UWI said that after his political career, Arthur remained connected to his alma mater and continued to nurture a relationship with the institution.

It said Arthur had, since 2016, served as one of the eminent patrons of the annual UWI Global Giving Week, which has been dedicated to cultivating support to strengthen The UWI's capacity to drive regional development.

“As part of his academic life, he delivered several distinguished lectures, on topics such as 'Caribbean Regionalism in the Context of Economic Challenges', 'The IMF and the Caribbean: New Directions for a New Relationship', and 'Brexit and the New Caribbean Trade Agenda.”

In 2017, Arthur was a lead participant at the first major public event for the SUNY-UWI Centre for Leadership and Sustainable Development hosted in New York—a Symposium titled “The Crisis in Correspondent Banking and its Impact on Sustainable Economic Development in the Caribbean”.

In 2018, he was among 70 alumni honoured as part of The UWI's 70th anniversary celebrations and he also donated the Cabinet papers collated during his 14-year tenure in office to The UWI Cave Hill's special collections.

“The UWI he empowered in his role as prime minister, and from which he was proud to be a graduate, researcher, and lecturer, professor of practice, and honorary distinguished fellow, celebrates his legacy. Condolences are offered to his family, and government and people of Barbados,” Professor Beckles said.