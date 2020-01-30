UWI closely monitoring staff, students in China

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI) says it is working closely with the Global Institute of Software Technology (GIST) and other relevant local authorities in China to ensure the safety and well-being of students and staff.

The UWI noted that it has an administrative presence and 36 students enrolled in a BSc software engineering programme at UWI-China Institute of Information Technology (UWICIIT) which allows for two years of study at the GIST.

The university said it has been closely monitoring the situation in China since the outbreak of coronavirus which has killed 170 people and infected 7,711.

The UWI said it is also engaging global precautionary measures as well as the positions adopted by its stakeholder governments in relation to travel advisories and screening protocols.

“At this time of inter-semester break, 28 students and one administrator are currently in Suzhou, China. The city of Suzhou is not within the epicentre of the virus. Nevertheless, the GIST campus remains closed until February 23 when the new semester is expected to begin. There is continuous on-site support on the campus. Medical and screening protocols have also been established,” the university said in a news release.

The university noted that its leadership is in regular contact with GIST and is receiving situation reports and has held meetings with the students and communicated directly with parents and guardians.

The next meeting with parents and guardians is planned for Friday, January 31, The UWI said.

Simultaneously, the university said it is collaborating with regional entities and agencies including the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), CARICOM Secretariat, ministries of health and foreign affairs, and others in the regional management and response strategy.

It has also convened a group of experts to examine the issues and help inform decision-making.

Tomorrow, the university said it will host a vice-chancellor's forum which will offer informed analysis and perspectives and include remarks from vice-chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles and feature UWI health experts along with CARPHA's executive director Dr Joy St John.