UWI mourns passing of Sir Everton Weekes

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The University of the West Indies (UWI) says it is saddened by news of the passing of honorary graduate and sporting icon Dr Sir Everton Weekes.

Weekes died yesterday in his native Barbados at age 95.

“The UWI extends condolences to his family, friends and the cricketing community that loved and admired a genius and gentleman, who during his 10 years of test cricket (1948-1958), was often officially recognised on the basis of his performance as the best batsman in the world,” the university said in a statement.

The UWI said it celebrates Weekes' contribution to West Indian nation building “at a critical moment in the decolonisation project of the region.”

“The 1950s was a watershed in the struggle for regional democracy and political independence and with Sir Everton then ranked the best batsman in the world, certainly provided a sense of standards, personal leadership, and global respect for our region,” the statement noted.

“Sir Everton, together with the other 'Ws'—Sir Frank Worrell and Sir Clyde Walcott—constituted the world's best batting combination, a West Indian fortress that gave the team a shot at the global top spot in the clash with Australia in 1951,” it added.

In 2003 Weekes was conferred with an honorary doctorate, and the cricket ground at its Cave Hill campus, was named the '3Ws Oval', in his honour.

“He delighted in visiting the venue to watch the game, while serving as patron of the campus' cricket team,” the statement said.