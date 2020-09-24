UWI professor to address UN side event tomorrow

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Vice-chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Mona, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles is expected to deliver a presentation at the 75th United Nations General Assembly Side Event tomorrow.

The event is the second annual summit of African and the Global African Diaspora which is seeking to convene partnerships that advance achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for all Persons of African Descent.

It will feature representation from Historically Black Colleges and Universities; African universities; development finance institutions; Government representatives across African and Caribbean countries and representatives of the private sector, including impact investors.

The virtual event is set to begin at 9:00 am (Eastern Caribbean)/8:00 am (Jamaica).