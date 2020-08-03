UWI publishes free COVID-19 ethics handbook for Caribbean policy makers
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies has released a handbook outlining ethical principles to guide the responses of Caribbean governments and policymakers in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
It was authored by two members of The UWI COVID-19 Task Force — Dr Anna Kasafi Perkins, an ethics specialist, and Professor R Clive Landis, a cardiovascular research expert who chairs the task force.
The free eBook entitled, Ethics Amidst COVID-19: A Brief Ethics Handbook for Caribbean Policymakers and Leaders is aimed at helping decision-makers navigate the ethical dilemmas arising from the mix of medical, social, economic and other issues posed by COVID-19, the university said.
It also serves the purpose of providing accurate and reliable information in the wake of the pandemic, as per the task force's mandate.
The e-handbook is available for download via the UWI COVID-19 Task Force website.
“Real and adapted case studies are presented to further illustrate the application of key principles in what are often morally complex circumstances that cry out for careful judgement based on a principle-based approach. It also includes an extensive bibliography for further reading and consultation,” the university has said.
