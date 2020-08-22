UWI reduces on-campus accommodation to single occupancy for new school year

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona says given the increased COVID-19 numbers which have forced it to increase its online/remote delivery of classes for the upcoming semester, on-campus accommodation will be limited to single occupancy only.

The university said priority will be given to those students whose programmes require face-to face delivery such as clinical and specialised laboratory courses.

It said all students in residence will be required to adhere to campus protocols as it relates to living in a hall of residence as well as all COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Students will be allowed to move in between August 30 to 31 for new students and September 1 to 6 for returning students, the university said.

The UWI said September 7 to 13 may be used for orientation to the online/remote teaching platform where necessary and class delivery should begin by September 14.

Visitors will not be allowed on halls and relocating to another hall might become necessary to facilitate quarantining and isolation if needed, the university noted.

It added that all students, staff and visitors, will be required to follow the health and safety protocols issued by the Government of Jamaica and The UWI Mona.

The UWI said the following are mandated: