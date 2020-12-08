UWI students get assistance through Guild initiatives

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Three hundred and fifty students of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Mona campus received food packages and other grocery aids through the university's Guild Council “WeCare” initiative and Financial Assistance Programme.

“Under normal circumstances, students would have been able to benefit from the 'Buss Gas' initiative around the examination periods, where they would be provided with refreshments at various times throughout the day. However, with the restrictions we face, this was not possible,” Vice President in charge of Services and Special Projects (VP-SSP) Devaraine Rowe, who also spearheaded the initiatives, said.

The Guild said the packages were delivered by members of the council and volunteers from a few guild committees to students on hall and across Jamaica.

It said with aid from the Office of Student Services and Development, the team travelled to six post offices across four parishes where packages were dropped off for students to collect. It noted that a final stop was then made at the Western Jamaica Campus.

Meanwhile, the Financial Assistance Programme commonly referred to as 'Fresh Cash' saw students receiving tuition grants, grocery vouchers, book donations, transportation assistance and this year also saw the addition of credit assistance, the Guild said.

“We understand that the pandemic has continued to take a toll on the lives of countless students and through continued hard work and diligence we have tried to alleviate some of these burdens and challenges that students and their families are facing through programmes like the aforementioned. We have worked and we continue to work tirelessly in ensuring that we address the concerns of our students and advocate on their behalf, placing their welfare as our top priority,” Rowe explained.