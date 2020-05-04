UWI's leadership donates portion of salaries to student fund

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The University of the West Indies says several of its senior executive members have committed to donating a percentage of their salaries, for the next three months, towards a student hardship fund.

The executive leadership of the university includes the vice-chancellor, campus principals, pro vice-chancellors, the university bursar and the university registrar.

According to a statement from the UWI, the student hardship fund is aimed at promoting equity of access for all students. The university also said that the fund also allows for additional counselling services as the region continues to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.

The UWI said the rapid transition to online teaching in response to the spread of COVID-19 has highlighted the severity of challenges facing “financially and socially marginalised students”.

“With a student body of close to 50,000, at least 10,000 of them are believed to be functioning in a social circumstance that makes it excessively difficult to participate equally and equitably in this moment of digital intensification,” the statement read.

“The principals across the UWI's five campuses stepped up in developing remedial projects to confront this reality and to restore the level playing field provided by the physical classroom culture. The UWI alumni have been called upon to participate in fundraising and philanthropists have also responded by donating hundreds of tablets,” it added.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Hilary Beckles said the move by the executive leadership “is another part of the UWI CARES project, designed to empower any excluded element of the student body.”

“This is a justice gesture to further illustrate our commitment. We are here to serve and support them in their quest to succeed,” he noted.